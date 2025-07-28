2 people charged after shots fired at Philadelphia police officers in Carroll Park

Philadelphia police arrested two people after shots were fired at officers, leading to a brief chase and a drug bust in the city's Carroll Park neighborhood Friday evening.

On Monday, Assistant District Attorney Amanda Hedrick, with the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office's Charging Unit, identified the two people as 30-year-old Nathaniel Smith and 35-year-old Khalil Flowers.

Hedrick said Smith is charged with assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, firearms charges, possession with intent to distribute, and other offenses.

Flowers is charged with recklessly endangering another person, possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy.

The charges come after three officers were patrolling in an unmarked police car when they noticed a white Kia speeding and driving erratically near the 5400 block of Morse Street, according to Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore.

Vanore said the officers even witnessed the car drive the wrong way down a one-way street.

As the officers put on their lights and tried to stop the car, a passenger in the Kia fired two rounds in the direction of the officers, Vanore said.

The car then drove around a corner and was forced to stop behind a truck. Three men jumped out of the Kia and tried running away; however, officers chased them down and caught two of them – Smith and Flowers. Police were unable to find the third passenger.

Inside the Kia, investigators found a 9mm firearm, two fired cartridge casings and a quantity of narcotics, including crack cocaine and marijuana, according to Vanore.

None of the suspects or officers were injured in the incident.

Smith is being held on over $1 million bail, and Flowers is being held on $500,000 bail.

Busy weekend of gun violence

This investigation is just one element of a busy weekend of gun violence in the City of Philadelphia. Four people, including a mother and two of her children, were shot on Thursday night during a graduation party in North Philly. A mother, her 7-year-old daughter, and two others were then shot in Nicetown on Saturday.

Additionally, a man was injured, and shots were also fired at a large gathering in Frankford Saturday night. Four more people were also hospitalized after a shooting near Stokley Street and Roberts Avenue in Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

During a press conference on Monday, District Attorney Larry Krasner described the weekend's crimes as disturbing.

"We do need to acknowledge that this has not been a great weekend, although we continue to see historic improvements and not just with homicides and not just with shootings, with one category after another of violent crime and nearly all categories of property crimes as well," Krasner said.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said he's proud of the department's work, adding that his officers won't be deterred.

"I continue to be proud of the men and women of this Philadelphia Police Department who continue to put their lives on the line for the city of Philadelphia," he said.

Sheriff Rochelle Bilal with the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office also condemned the violent weekend at the press conference.

"We will not tolerate this kind of violence, and they don't really want this smoke. Gun violence isn't just a police issue; it's a public health crisis," she said.