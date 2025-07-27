4 shot, including suspect, Sunday morning in Philadelphia, police say

Police searching for suspect who killed 1, injured 3 in Nicetown shooting│Digital Brief

Police searching for suspect who killed 1, injured 3 in Nicetown shooting│Digital Brief

Police searching for suspect who killed 1, injured 3 in Nicetown shooting│Digital Brief

Four people are in the hospital after being shot in Philadelphia on Sunday morning, police said.

Police responded to a shooting near Stokley Street and Roberts Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. Officers took a 26-year-old woman who was shot in the head to Temple University Hospital, where she is in critical condition, police said. A 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his leg was also taken to Temple and is stable, according to police.

A 33-year-old man later arrived at Roxborough Hospital around 6:20 a.m. with a gunshot wound on his face. He was transferred to Einstein Medical Center, where he is in stable condition, police said.

Later Sunday morning, another 33-year-old man arrived at Nazareth Hospital with a gunshot wound in his arm. He was detained and transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for care because police believe he could be the suspect in the earlier shooting, according to a police spokesperson.

Charges are still pending.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.