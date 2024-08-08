Sheep, goats seized from Pennsylvania farm after reports of young animals "suddenly dying"

Dog left outside Ocean City animal shelter, Debby makes second landfall, more top stories

NEWTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Over 100 farm animals were seized from a farm in Newtown, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, the Bucks County SPCA said, after the agency received multiple reports of sick and dying animals.

The animals were taken from the Narrow Way Farm on Worthington Mill Road. The farm, which had held "sip and snuggle" events for visitors to cuddle with baby goats, had "animals living in filthy conditions, dead animals, and reports from caretakers of young animals suddenly dying," the BCSPCA said on Facebook.

A veterinarian who investigated the property found multiple sheep and goats had died from a heavy parasite load.

"The thin animals had been fed a poor diet," the agency said.

The BCSPCA said the farm owner "was found to have left the country with no confirmation of when or if she plans to return," adding that they had negotiated with her to surrender the animals and care for them.

Other animals had a contagious but treatable condition called foot scald and others were displaying respiratory symptoms.

The agency is asking others who are able to adopt some of the seized animals to help out and do so. The adopters have to be located in Pennsylvania and experienced in caring for farm animals.

There is a form on the Bucks County SPCA's website to supply rescue assistance and potentially adopt.

"Bucks County SPCA is waiving fees for adoption and will prioritize local individuals and rescue groups prepared to take on animals in need of medical care," the county site says.