LIST: Local events in Philadelphia region to honor those who died on 9/11

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sunday will mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that changed our country forever. CBS3 put together a list of events happening in the Philly region to honor those who lost their lives in the attacks.

9/11 Remembrance at the SRT Memorial

WHERE: Schuylkill River Trail - WTC Memorial 2212 Spruce Street, Philadelphia

WHEN: 8:15 a.m.

There will be music, a moment of silence and a time for you to share your stories from that day. The event is located at a memorial to those from Philadelphia in the WTC at the time of the attack.

The free event will be live streamed on their Facebook page. Appropriate for ages 13+.

9/11 Ceremony at Garden of Reflection

WHERE: 1950 Woodside Road, Yardley, Pennsylvania

WHEN: 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

On this 21st commemoration of the 9/11 attacks, the Garden of Reflection will host two distinct ceremonies to commemorate the tragic events.

The day will start by honoring those who were lost by marking the chronological events in a ceremony starting at 8:30 a.m.

The afternoon will be a time to reflect and visit the memorial. A night ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. to include speakers and patriotic songs and bring to light a message of healing and hope.

King of Prussia Volunteer Fire Company 9/11 Memorial 5K

WHERE: King of Prussia Volunteer Fire Company, 170 Allendale Road, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

WHEN: 9 a.m.

The King of Prussia Volunteer Fire Company will hold multiple runs and walks on Sunday to help maintain and and upgrade their 9/11 memorial.

Click here for more information.

9/11 Heroes Run

WHERE: Cooper River Park, 5300 North Park Drive Pennsauken, New Jersey

WHEN: 9:11 a.m.

The Travis Manion Foundation honors the life of US Marine, Travis Manion, as well as all military personnel and first responders. A similar event took place in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Here is the link to sign up for the event.

Haverford FIRST FEST Music Festival

WHERE: 50 E. Eagle Road Havertown, Pennsylvania

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Delaware County, a music festival will be held in Havertown to celebrate first responders on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The day will be filled with live music, food and beer.

Click here for more about the event.

9/11 21st Anniversary Commemorative Event

WHERE: 573 Egg Harbor Road, Sewell, New Jersey

WHEN: 11 a.m.

The McGuinness Funeral homes will honor and remember the lives lost in New York, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C. on Sunday.

9/11 Memorial Service at Mission BBQ Marlton

WHERE: 545 Route 73 Marlton, New Jersey

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Armed Forces Heritage Museum will honor first responders on Sunday on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. All firefighters, first responders and police officers will be offered a free sandwich.

9/11 Day of Remembrance

WHERE: 18 S Main Street, Mullica Hill, New Jersey

WHEN: 1 p.m.

The community will come together to commemorate 9/11 at the Mullica Hill Baptist Church.

Ocean City 9/11 Ceremony

WHERE: Ocean City Fire Department headquarters at 550 Asbury Avenue

WHEN: 6 p.m.

The ceremony includes music, prayer and reflections on the memory of lives lost and on the community spirit that was renewed in the wake of the tragedy. The event includes the Striking of the Four Fives, a fire service tradition noting the death of a firefighter in the line of duty.

This year's speakers will be FBI Special Agent Dan Garrabrant, who was a supervisor with the evidence response team at the World Trade Center site in the aftermath of the attacks, and Ocean City Fire Chief Jim Smith.

Annual 9/11 Memorial Service

WHERE: Smyrna Fire Company, 103 West Commerce Street Smyrna, Delaware

WHEN: 7 p.m.

This year's guest speaker is Robert Verhelst, also known as Fireman Rob. He is a storyteller with a unique, iconic story that brings his audience to life. Fireman Rob performed search and recovery after the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York.

Click here for more info about the event.