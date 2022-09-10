Travis Manion Foundation hosting 9/11 Heroes Run at Navy Yard remembering victims of 9/11

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Travis Manion Foundation is hosting a 9/11 Heroes Run to honor those who lost their lives on September 11 along with those who answered the call as America was under attack. About 500 runners are participating in the Travis Manion 9/11 Heroes Run.

First responders, people from the military and their families are out supporting this cause.

Ryan Manion spoke to Eyewitness News about founding the Travis Manion Foundation

"The Travis Manion Foundation was started after my brother, first lieutenant Travis Manion, was killed on his second tour of duty in Iraq," Manion said. "We wanted to make sure that we were supporting veterans and families of the fallen, but also for events like this where we can make sure that we were honoring those men and women who have served and sacrificed for us. So, we've got hundreds out here today in Philadelphia, we've got 27 race locations this weekend alone, 90 altogether and we'll bring out 60,000 people to remember September, 11.

Manion also says that it is important to keep up with these events for younger generations who weren't born on September 11, 2001.

"You see all these kids here, there's so many kids out here running. They weren't around for 9/11. We need to remind them not only what took place that day but what took place in the aftermath, how we came together, how we unified as a country and let them feel that same sense of purpose and a sense that we were all unified as a country together," Manion said.

It's a 5k-run for an amazing cause and they also have a way that, if you're not running Saturday, you can donate.