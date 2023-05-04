SEPTA to add extra service with Phillies, Sixers playing in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's going to be a busy Philadelphia sports Friday, and SEPTA is preparing to help you get to the game. The transportation authority said it will add extra service on the Broad Street Line on Friday night.

Both the Sixers and the Phillies play Friday night at the sports complex, with both being of significance.

SEPTA will add six additional trains to NRG Station -- three local subways and three express trains.

The express trains will depart Fern Rock Transportation Center at 6:08 p.m., 6:18 p.m. and 6:28 p.m.

Express trains stop at Olney, Erie, Girard, Spring Garden, Race-Vine, City Hall, Walnut-Locust and NRG Stations.

SEPTA said three additional local trains will be added: 6:10 p.m., 6:20 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Friday night is Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Sixers and the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. The series is tied 1-1.

But it's also the first game back home since Joel Embiid was named the 2023 NBA MVP.

Across the street at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies open a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox, but it isn't just another game.

Bryce Harper returned Tuesday night exactly 160 days after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Friday night will be Harper's first game at the Bank since the "swing of his life."

The Sixers-Celtics game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The Phillies-Red Sox game is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m.