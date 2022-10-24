What's happening to Bryce Harper's legacy home run ball?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Everyone is still talking about Bryce Harper's legacy-defining home run Sunday that sent the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The fan who caught the ball is sharing her plans on what to do with it.

It was the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres. The Phillies' postseason future was hanging in the balance, with the team down a run and the air thick with tension.

Then Harper blasted one with the ball sinking just beyond the left-field wall and there was Tracy Oldziejewski from Port Richmond.

"Then you just heard the pop from the bat and we all looked and we were all cheering," Oldziejewski said. "Then the ball was coming right toward us and it hit the ground. There was a scramble for the ball and I saw it, picked it up, and yeah I had it."

"Since I caught the ball, people were picking me up in the air. My hat fell off," Oldziejewski added. "I didn't even know what the score was, honestly. I knew we at least tied it, I didn't know we were ahead. That's how crazy it was in that moment."

Tracy from Port Richmond fielded that 8th inning @bryceharper3 bomb to left field that put the @Phillies ahead… Tracy and friends met with us to talk about the incredible experience. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/cwMnTm7T4c — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) October 24, 2022

Citizens Bank Park went berserk. This group of friends knew they were in home run alley. Now, what to do?

"We just heard the crack of the bat and seen the ball coming," Veronica Lister, of Folsom, said. "I knew the ball was coming to one of us five that was standing there. I was like, 'One of us better come up with this ball,' and thankfully, she did."

Oldziejewski and Lister had no idea how much attention might be coming their way.

"Probably this morning when I got all of the text messages, phone calls and obviously the interviews," Oldziejewski said. "I didn't really know how exciting this would be. I'm a little nervous about it. It's great to be a part of Bryce Harper's winning home run, part of that history. I'll probably remember for the rest of my life."

Some research shows the ball, which for the time being is transported around in this Ziploc bag, could easily be worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Oldziejewski said official authentication is pending.

"I put it in my shirt so. Zipped up my jacket and just walked out," she said. "I'm just happy to be part of history. Obviously, I want to do Bryce right, and if he wants the ball back, we can negotiate some little things."