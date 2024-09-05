SEPTA set to eliminate discounted fares on trains, buses, Regional Rail

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA plans to do away with fare discounts as it faces a budget shortfall of $240 million, the agency confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia on Thursday.

The change means SEPTA Key cardholders and people who pay with credit and debit cards would no longer be charged $2 for a ride and instead pay the full fare of $2.50.

The price changes are subject to a vote from SEPTA's board. There will be public hearings on the proposed changes before the board meets.

SEPTA said discounts on Regional Rail would also be eliminated, and prices could increase by about $1 per ride, depending on which zones the ride passes through.

The agency is looking to boost its revenue as it faces a shortfall following the expiration of COVID-19 relief funds. SEPTA has previously told lawmakers the funding shortfall could require fare increases up to 31% and service rductions up to 20%.

"The state budget provided SEPTA $43 million in one-time aid, and while we are grateful for that and optimistic about a long-term funding agreement in Harrisburg, we need to act now to ensure that SEPTA has the resources to provide reliable services to the city and the region," SEPTA Board Chair Ken Lawrence said in a news conference.

Here's a look at the proposed fare changes.

The proposed fare changes would add another $14.4 million in revenue per year, SEPTA said.

SEPTA is also cracking down on fare evasion. New fare gates were recently installed at some stations on the Norristown High Speed Line and the Market-Frankford Line to deter jumping or crawling or under the turnstiles. SEPTA previously estimated it loses $30 million to $40 million a year to fare evaders.

Parking fees are also returning for SEPTA customers at surface lots and garages starting Sept. 23 at Fern Rock, Jenkintown-Wyncote Station and Glenside Station. Parking fees will return at other stations on later dates, according to a schedule posted on SEPTA's website.

The public hearings will take place Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. with attendance possible in-person and via WebEx.

The Board would vote on the changes on Nov. 21 and they would take effect Dec. 1.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.