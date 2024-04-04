SEPTA begins installing full-length gates to prevent people from riding trains for free

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - SEPTA is taking new steps to stop fare evaders.

The transit agency is installing full-length fare gates at 20 entrances to the Market-Frankford Line and Norristown High Speed Line.

On Wednesday, the gates were installed at the 69th Street Transportation Center.

SEPTA said the gates are designed to deter fare evaders from jumping over or crawling under the turnstiles.

SEPTA's board approved the proposal to install the gates in 2023.

SEPTA said it loses an estimated $30 to $40 million in revenue per year due to fare evasion.

SEPTA purchased the gates from Conduent Transport Solutions, Inc. for approximately $1 million.

The gates are equipped with 3D imaging technology to distinguish between adults, children and objects such as wheelchairs, luggage and strollers.

The system is also able to accurately count fare evaders who try to piggyback or force their way through the gates.

Installation of the 20 full-length gates is expected to be completed by the end of April.

If the full-length gates are effective, SEPTA said it will expand the pilot program to other locations across the system.