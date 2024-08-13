Watch CBS News
Parking fees are back for SEPTA customers, and they're increasing. Here's what you need to know.

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

Parking fees are back for SEPTA customers, and they're increasing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The days of free parking for SEPTA customers are limited, and parking fees are going up.

SEPTA said Tuesday it's ending free parking for its customers and phasing fees back in beginning Monday, Sept. 23. Fees will be back at all SEPTA-owned surface lots and garages by Wednesday, Nov. 6.

A full reinstatement schedule can be found on SEPTA's website, but fees will be back on Sept. 23 at Fern Rock Transportation Center, Jenkintown-Wyncote Station and Glenside Station.

The transit authority said daily parking rates at SEPTA-owned surface lots will increase to $2 and $4 for three garages: Frankford Transportation Center, Norristown and Lansdale. It said surface-lot parking will remain free on weekends and major holidays.

SEPTA waived parking fees over four years in an attempt to attract customers.

Leslie Richards, SEPTA's CEO and general manager, said the parking fees aim to offset maintenance costs and help "generate revenue in the midst of a funding crisis."

"We understand how increasing fees could impact riders," Richards said in a statement, "but we hope they will still see public transit as an overall value — saving time and money compared to driving a vehicle."

According to a press release, SEPTA is moving to a new parking system, Flowbird America Inc., which it claims will "streamline fee collection and improve customer convenience." SEPTA's board awarded the company a $12.3 million contract.

SEPTA said the new parking system would allow customers to pay via its SEPTA Park app, kiosks, or by text message. Instructions will be available at SEPTA stations.

Tom Dougherty

Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.

