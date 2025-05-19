Public hearings begin Monday in Philadelphia about SEPTA's plan to cut service, raise fares

Public hearings on SEPTA's proposal to cut service and raise fares to fill a more than $200 million budget gap begin Monday morning in Philadelphia.

SEPTA has proposed to cut services by 45% and raise fares by 21.5% to help fill a $213 million structural deficit. But some experts warn these moves would cause irreparable damage to the Philadelphia region, economy and people.

"There is not a way for our region to function physically without public transportation," said Connor Descheemaker, statewide campaign manager for Transit For All PA, a coalition of transit riders, workers and businesses who rely on public transportation.

Descheemaker also said the cost of not funding SEPTA in full far outweighs any investment to keep it running.

"For every $1 in public transportation, up to $5 returns in economic activity," Descheemaker said.

"Los Angeles has put in entire new rail lines and tons of new public buildings in advance of the 2028 Olympics. You look at the kinds of global events that happen internationally, and all of them create new infrastructure. They don't absolutely destroy the infrastructure that they have," Descheemaker added.

The proposed fare increase would go into effect on Sept. 1, which is when SEPTA would also freeze hiring. Then, come Jan. 1, 2026, SEPTA says more changes would begin, including cuts to five Regional Rail routes and several bus lines. SEPTA also has proposed a 9 p.m. curfew on all rail services.

Riders said they are concerned.

"There's no way less money is going to help anything," said rider Alex Gebeyan, who was visiting Philadelphia on Sunday.

Mary Campion, of North Philly, said, "I just think it will mean more traffic congestion within the city, more cars."

"The Regional Rail is already spotty, so if they are going to talk about a 9 p.m. curfew and they're reducing service to every hour and stuff like that, that's bad," said Marcel LaVar, who relies on SEPTA.

The SEPTA hearings come as negotiations continue in Harrisburg on a statewide transit funding plan introduced in February by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

SEPTA will hold four public hearings at its headquarters Monday and Tuesday to review its budget proposal and hear public comments.

The Monday sessions are at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sessions on Tuesday are at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Those who wish to speak will be taken in their order of arrival.