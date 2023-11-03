Person of interest in deadly Bensalem triple shooting found dead in Ohio: police

Person of interest in Bensalem triple shooting found dead in Ohio, police say

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- The person of interest in a deadly triple shooting in Bensalem was found dead in Ohio, police said Friday.

Sean Hughes, 19, was identified as a person of interest in the Halloween shooting that killed 14-year-old Peter Romano.

Police said Hughes' car was seen in Marysville, Ohio, on Thursday. Police claim Marysville officers attempted to stop Hughes and after a short pursuit, Hughes exited his car and ran away on foot. Hughes died by suicide, according to police.

According to police, Romano was with a group gathered in a Bensalem shopping center at Bristol Pike and Woodbine Avenue on Halloween night when a fight broke out. Police claim a suspect fired shots into the crowd from a parked car, striking three people.

Romano was struck once in his chest and died at the hospital. A 17-year-old and 19-year-old were also shot.

Hughes was later identified as a person of interest through investigative leads and tips, according to Bensalem police.

Hundreds of people came out Thursday for a vigil to remember Romano. Many brought candles, flowers and balloons to honor the young life lost.

Romano's sister, Maria Romano, said his death is something she will never get over.

"Not only did my family lose such a pure soul but the entire town did as well," Maria said.

Romano was a ninth grader at Snyder Middle School.