2 triple shootings in Bensalem, Pa. and New Castle County, Del. mar Halloween festivities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Children were still out trick-or-treating near Newark, Delaware on Halloween Tuesday night when three people were shot, according to police.

About 60 miles to the north in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, a shooter fired from a parked car at a group of young people after reports of a fight in a shopping center. A 14-year-old was killed and two others were hospitalized.

Police say the violence marred what should have been a fun night for these communities.

Bensalem, Pa. shooting at Bristol Pike and Woodbine Avenue

Police were called to Bristol Pike and Woodbine Avenue in Bensalem around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a fight in a shopping center.

While police were on the way, they learned shots were fired in the incident.

Officers found three shooting victims when they arrived: a 14-year-old, another juvenile and an adult. All three were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where the 14-year-old died from their injuries.

The other two victims were shot in the leg and are expected to survive.

Police say the shooter was in a parked car and drove off immediately after the shooting.

"Obviously it's Halloween, and we've got thousands of kids out here, trying to have a good time, enjoy themselves, and we had this tragedy happen, which should never happen," Bensalem police Director of Public Safety William McVey said.

"We'll be doing everything we can to locate this individual as soon as we can to get him off the street."

Delaware shooting happened during trick-or-treating in Salem Woods community

Before 8 p.m. a shooter opened fire in the Salem Woods community, a cul-de-sac neighborhood in New Castle County between Newark and Bear.

The shooting happened along Alvin Drive in the community. Police say families were trick-or-treating when a 16-year-old, 17-year-old and 20-year-old were all shot.

New Castle County police confirm the victims in the shooting are still alive.

The younger two are in stable condition after being shot in their extremities - either their legs or arms, police say. The 20-year-old victim was in surgery and we are awaiting an update on that victim.

About 100 people were in the neighborhood for a pop-up event organized on social media, according to police.

If you have any information or surveillance footage of the Salem Woods shooting, New Castle County detectives want to hear from you.