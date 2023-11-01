Bensalem triple shooting: 14-year-old killed on Halloween night identified

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- Halloween night in the Philadelphia region took a very scary turn in two communities.

Gunshots sent trick-or-treaters running in New Castle County and a 14-year-old was killed by gunfire in a triple shooting in Bensalem, Bucks County.

The 14-year-old killed was identified as Peter Romano. Two other teens are recovering from their injuries.

The Bensalem Township School District released a statement about Romano, who went to school in the district.

"Today, I write to address a deeply troubling and distressing incident that occurred within our community. It is with a heavy heart that I share that Pietro Romano, a 14-year-old Snyder student, was tragically killed last evening. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the affected individuals and their families during this incredibly challenging time," part of the statement from the school district read.

On Halloween night, Bensalem police found Romano, along with a 17 and a 19-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a shopping center at Bristol Pike and Woodbine Avenue.

"I'm thinking about the mom getting that call last night, you know? I'm going to cry," said Anna Krol, the owner of Salon Anna Noellea who was fighting back tears. "I checked my camera and saw the commotion outside and it was very upsetting. And we came back here and unfortunately, a child died."

A bullet came through Krol's front door and police markers where bullets hit the side of the building. Romano was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, family members of Romano arrived hugging each other. Yellow flowers marked where Romano took his last breath.

A family member told CBS Philadelphia Romano was a twin and his brother was with him when he lost consciousness.

Not long before, officers were called to the shopping center for reports of a large group of kids fighting.

Kroll said she's had issues with such fights in the parking lot before, but nothing like this.

"This is not the first time that incidents happened here but this is the worst," Kroll said.

Bensalem police said someone opened fire from a vehicle parked by the shopping center and the driver took off northbound on Bristol Pike.

Bensalem investigators have yet to release a description of the vehicle or of a suspect.

The incident remains an active investigation and police are asking anyone who may have information to come forward.