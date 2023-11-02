Bensalem community holds vigil for 14-year-old killed in triple shooting on Halloween

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- A vigil was held in Bucks County for the teen killed during a shooting Tuesday night. The gunman remains on the run.

Hundreds came out Thursday to remember 14-year-old Peter Romano.

Many who attended the vigil consoled each other and are still very much trying to process what happened on Halloween night. Family and friends of Romano gathered in the place where he was shot less than 48 hours before.

Many brought candles, flowers and balloons to honor the young life lost.

"He was the light of so many people's lives," Maria Romano, Peter's sister, said.

Romano's older sister Maria said his death is something no one will ever get over.

"Not only did my family lose such a pure soul but the entire town did as well," she said.

Police said Romano was with a group gathered in a Bensalem shopping center when a fight broke out. Officials said that's when someone in a car fired shots into the crowd, striking three people.

Romano was struck once in the chest, while a 17 and 19-year-old were shot in the leg. Both are recovering from their injuries.

"My grandson said he had a bad feeling when he heard arguing, he wanted to leave," Luann McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin's grandson was friends with Romano and witnessed the shooting.

"He said he laid down and played dead," McLaughlin said. "It could have been him."

Romano's father, who shares the same name, said his son, a 9th grader at Snyder Middle School, was loved by everyone who met him.

"He was a joker, he was such a funny kid," he said.

For now, he's grateful for the outpouring of support and praying for justice.

"I just hope this never happens again and they catch this guy who did it," he said.

Police are still searching for the person responsible. They are asking anyone with information to come forward.