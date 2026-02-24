School District of Philadelphia to reopen for in-person learning Wednesday

The School District of Philadelphia is set to reopen for regular in-person classes and operations on Wednesday.

Students who are late because of weather-related challenges will not be marked late, and those who are absent will be excused when school leaders receive a note from a parent or guardian, an announcement from the district said.

Yellow bus service will operate normally, but individual buses could be delayed, the district said. After-school activities and sports will also happen as scheduled starting Wednesday.

Staff who arrive late will be marked with an excused lateness, according to the district. The central office will also be open for normal business hours.

Schools operated virtually Monday and Tuesday after a blizzard battered the city, dropping 14 inches of snow. The storm prompted an emergency declaration in the city. That declaration ended Tuesday morning.

As of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, all SEPTA bus service is restored but some Metro service is operating with delays or modifications, the transit authority said on its website.