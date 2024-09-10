Eagles' Week 1 win closes case for Nick Sirianni on sitting starters in preseason

The Philadelphia Eagles have never lost a season opener under Nick Sirianni, going 4-0 in such games since he became head coach. Were they sloppy in the Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers? Sure, as was the case with the rest of the league.

Only one offensive starter took a snap in the preseason — Mekhi Becton. The rest sat during the exhibition slate, yet the Eagles scored the third-most points (34) and fourth-most yards (410) in the NFL in Week 1. The league averaged 22.9 points and 309.8 yards.

The Eagles passed for 266 net yards and rushed for 144, significantly higher than the league average of 188.3 pass yards per game and 121.5 rush yards per game. Oh, and they won.

"I don't think it matters who played their starters in the preseason, who didn't play their starters in the preseason," Sirianni said. "I saw sloppy football out of both sides yesterday. I won't get into 'This team was sloppy and this team,' whatever. I got to sit and watch football yesterday, and there was a lot of sloppy football. Just like we had sloppy football."

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a 34-29 victory against the Green Bay Packers at Arena Corinthians on September 06, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Wagner Meier/Getty Images

The Eagles have just as strong of a case as any team why they elect not to play starters in the preseason. They haven't lost a Week 1 game in the Sirianni era. Only Jim Harbaugh has a better record in season openers (5-0) among active head coaches. Sirianni is one of just three active head coaches to never lose in a season opener (Harbaugh and Mike McDaniel are the others). All of the Eagles season openers have been away from Lincoln Financial Field too.

More importantly? Sirianni has all his star offensive players healthy in Week 1. The Eagles were the only team in the NFL to have a 100-plus yard rusher and two 75-plus yard receivers in Week 1, a product of having A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley available.

"The availability of our players is highly important, right," Sirianni said. "A.J. Brown is a special player, so you want him there for the long haul. Lane Johnson is a special player. Jalen Hurts is a special player. We have a lot of special players. All these guys. Brandon Graham is a special player. So, you want them to be as fresh as they possibly can be going into the season because we know it's a long season."

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Arena Corinthians on September 06, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Since the start of the 2022 season, the Eagles are 15-1 in the first eight weeks of the season. They have been the last unbeaten team in the last two years.

The case is closed on Sirianni resting starters in the preseason. The proof is in the pudding.

"The only way to go 2-0 is if you go 1-0," Sirianni said. "That's our next focus. We've done our evaluation of the preseason and what we will do better next time and the things we thought we did well."