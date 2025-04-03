Saquon Barkley shares his one regret from Eagles' Super Bowl parade while battling spicy wings on "Hot Ones"

In a matter of months, Saquon Barkley helped the Philadelphia Eagles win a Super Bowl championship, signed a historic contract extension that made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history and even inspired the name of a baby penguin in New Jersey.

Now on his list of accolades, surviving a series of spicy wings on the web show "Hot Ones."

Barkley joined host Sean Evans on the latest episode of First We Feast's popular YouTube series, which dropped on Thursday, April 3. "Hot Ones" is known for getting even the toughest athletes and celebrities to cry with increasingly hotter chicken wing sauces.

While he didn't shed any tears, Barkley did start to choke up around Wing No. 7, which had a Scoville Level of 131,000. Like many other Hot Wingers, he needed to reach for a cooling glass of milk as he started to sweat.

Here's a look at some of what we learned from Barkley during his chicken wing chat with Evans.

On the most fun celebrity to see on the sidelines at Eagles games

"Bradley's there all the time," Barkley said of actor and avid Eagles fan Bradley Cooper. "He's diehard."

He also gave a shoutout to Gillie Da King, who became the team's unofficial hype man throughout the season.

Barkley added that he always enjoys seeing Philadelphia native Kevin Hart at the games, who told Evans on his own episode of Hot Ones that he apparently spent millions of dollars on two eagles, whom he named after Barkley and Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts.

On his biggest regret from the Super Bowl parade

Barkley said the best part about the Eagles' championship parade down Broad Street in February was celebrating and talking with fans.

But his biggest regret from the day? How he handled helping an Eagles staffer who didn't make it onto the team buses get onto the parade route.

"I probably should've just let him jump over by himself," Barkley said of the moment, which went viral on social media. "If I could go back and change one thing, I probably would've just helped him jump over instead of picking him up like a baby."

On how he celebrated Saquon Barkley Day in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Barkley struggled to get an answer out to this question after sampling a sauce called "Da'Bomb," which has a Scoville rating of 135,600.

"I feel like there's fire in my mouth right now," he choked out.

When Evans asked how one celebrates "Saquon Barkley Day," as declared by the Mayor of Allentown, Pennsylvania, on March 9, Barkley spent most of his response reacting to the hot wing.

"But it definitely means a lot more when you're able to go back to where you're from and Lehigh Valley and Whitehall and Allentown... this is crazy," he said before lunging for a glass of water.

On the best football movie

"Remember the Titans. Not even close."

Barkley then revealed that he's a "weird crier" when it comes to movies. "I won't cry after I won the Super Bowl. I didn't cry when my kids were born... but if you give me a good movie, I'm a sucker for that."

You can watch the full episode of Hot Ones featuring Saquon Barkley on First We Feast's YouTube page.