NFL running back Saquon Barkley's father arrested in NYC, sources say

Giants unveil new uniform for limited use in 2024 Giants unveil new uniform for limited use in 2024 01:18

NEW YORK -- Alibay Barkley, the father NFL running back Saquon Barkley, was arrested on gun charges during a traffic stop in New York City, law enforcement sources confirmed to CBS New York.

Police said officers stopped Barkley's car for an obstructed license plate on East 140th Street and Third Avenue in the Bronx on June 5.

Officers determined the plate belonged to a different vehicle. Sometime during the stop, they said they found a loaded handgun. NYPD shared a picture of the gun on X.

Barkley, 55, was charged with possession of ammunition, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm. He was awaiting arraignment at Bronx Criminal Court.

Barkley's son signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in March after six seasons with the New York Giants.