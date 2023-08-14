Eagles legend Jason Kelce to be subject of Prime Video documentary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles legend Jason Kelce will be the subject of a feature-length documentary called "Kelce," Prime Video said in a press release Monday. The documentary will premiere on Sept. 12, before the Eagles' Thursday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field.

"Kelce" follows the Eagles' All-Pro and future Hall of Famer during the 2022-23 season.

RELATED: The Eagles milestone Kelce, Cox, Graham can accomplish this season

The documentary was produced by 9.14 Pictures, Vera Y Productions and NFL Films. Former Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin is one of the executive producers.

"Jason Kelce has established himself as one of the most compelling and influential characters in sports, both on and off the field," Matt Newman, head of Prime Video Original sports content, said.

ALSO SEE: Kelce brothers bartend at Sea Isle City bar for Autism Foundation fundraiser

Newman added that the documentary "welcomes fans into the psyche of one of the greatest centers in the history of the league for what is arguably the wildest and most eventful season of his illustrious career."

While Kelce said yes to Prime Video, Eagles franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts said no to Netflix twice for its show "Quarterback."