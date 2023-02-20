Saint Hubert's holds anti-bias workshops after racist incident
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Saint Hubert's Catholic High School for Girls is holding anti-bias workshops on Monday.
Almost two weeks ago, a racist video involving some Saint Hubert's students circulated on social media sparking security concerns. The school in Northeast Philadelphia shifted to virtual learning as a result.
Students have since returned to in-person learning. The school says "the girls involved in the video are no longer members of the Saint Hubert's community."
The workshops are being offered by the Anti-Defamation League and are open to school employees.
Students are off Monday for Presidents Day.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.