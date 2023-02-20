Watch CBS News
Saint Hubert's holds anti-bias workshops after racist incident

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Saint Hubert's Catholic High School for Girls is holding anti-bias workshops on Monday.

Almost two weeks ago, a racist video involving some Saint Hubert's students circulated on social media sparking security concerns. The school in Northeast Philadelphia shifted to virtual learning as a result. 

Students have since returned to in-person learning. The school says "the girls involved in the video are no longer members of the Saint Hubert's community." 

The workshops are being offered by the Anti-Defamation League and are open to school employees.

Students are off Monday for Presidents Day.

First published on February 20, 2023 / 12:23 PM

