Archdiocese of Philadelphia investigating racially charged social media video

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is investigating after it says several St. Hubert Catholic High School students posted a racially charged video on social media.

CBS Philadelphia blurred the video.

In it, a White female made several racist comments while spraying something onto another female whose face was painted black.

The archdiocese says St. Hubert learned about the video Tuesday.

The archdiocese added in a statement:

"Earlier today, it came to our attention that a handful of our students posted images and videos on a social media platform of a racially charged nature. As a Catholic educational institution that seeks to form Women of Faith and Integrity, we view racism as a mortal sin. There is no place for it in our hearts and minds and there is no tolerance for such behavior at Saint Hubert's. We are extremely disappointed to learn that anyone associated with Saint Hubert's would act in such a manner, which is entirely inconsistent with our values. Please be assured that this matter is being actively investigated. All those responsible will be disciplined appropriately in accordance with our school handbook."