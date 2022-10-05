Police release new surveillance video of suspects wanted in connection with shooting near Roxborough HS

Police release new video of suspects wanted in connection with shooting near Roxborough HS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police released new surveillance video of several suspects wanted in connection with the shooting outside Roxborough High School that left one teenager dead and four others injured on Wednesday. The city of Philadelphia is offering a reward of $45,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for the homicide.

The new surveillance footage comes after police said 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorne is also wanted in connection with the shooting. Police say Dayron Burney-Thorne is wanted on active arrest warrants for murder, multiple counts of attempted murder and other related offenses.

Sources say Burney-Thorne is from North Philadelphia. Sources also say DNA analysis of that SUV tied to the shooting shows Burney-Thorne was likely the getaway driver.

He is to be considered armed and dangerous and has an active arrest warrant for murder.

"I want to make something perfectly clear, very clear to the people responsible for committing this crime," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said on Tuesday. "Do the right thing and turn yourselves in."

Meanwhile, the funeral for the 14-year-old who died, Nicolas Elizalde, is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Elizalde was pronounced dead at 5:09 p.m. last week after the bullets from possibly five shooters hit him in the chest 30 minutes earlier as he and four other teens left the football field at Roxborough High.

Tips are still welcome. The number is 215-686-TIPS. You can also text your information to that number, and it will reach homicide detectives.