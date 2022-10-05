Watch CBS News
Video shows 3 gunmen firing dozens of shots in broad daylight killing of 19-year-old in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Surveillance video was released of three gunmen firing dozens of shots in broad daylight, killing a 19-year-old man who was sitting on some steps. This happened last Monday, Sept. 26 on the 600 block of North 13th Street. 

Police say the gunmen were driven by a fourth person in a dark-colored Nissan Altima. 

The same car is believed to have been used in another shooting last month, also on North 13th Street. 

Two teens and an 8-year-old girl were wounded in that shooting. 

There is a $20,000 reward. 

