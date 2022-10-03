Evidence, including fingerprints, recovered from SUV in connection to Roxborough High School shooting, DA's office says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search continues for the gunmen wanted in an ambush-style shooting outside of Roxborough High School that left a 14-year-old boy dead and 4 others injured last week. The district attorney's office says Philadelphia police recovered evidence, including fingerprints, from the SUV that was found and believed to be used in the tragic shooting.

Evidence, including fingerprints, were recovered from the SUV police found in connection to Roxborough High School shooting, the Philly DA's Office says

https://t.co/iZhrqkoKIN @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/aZrAId86vg — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) October 3, 2022

Authorities say many search warrants have been executed and police are in the process of executing more.

Philly Police recovered evidence, including fingerprints, from the SUV found last week, according to the DA’s office @CBSPhiladelphia https://t.co/sBu3YiPciG — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) October 3, 2022

Philadelphia police identified the 14-year-old boy who was killed as Nicholas Elizalde of Havertown, Pennsylvania.

"The biggest piece of this is that there is a 14-year-old that is doing again what students do, have football games at the end of the day," Philadelphia First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said. "One of the things we encourage our kids to do. And for him not to make it home so there's a family today -- again not taking anything away from the other families -- but there's one family that their son won't make it home today and that is the big part of this."

Another 14-year-old boy was shot once in his left thigh. Police say he's stable at Einstein Medical Center.

A 17-year-old boy was shot once in his right arm and three times in his left leg. He is stable at Temple University Hospital.

The fourth victim is also stable.

The fifth victim was treated on scene for a graze wound.

Last week, at least 100 people gathered at nearby Gorgas Park for a vigil honoring Elizalde.

On Sunday, the Eagles continued to show support for the Roxborough community. Following their win over the Jaguars, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wore a Roxborough High football shirt and shared a story of his memories of playing football growing up:

"You know, I grew up going (to high school games) -- one of my best memories growing up is being able to do the things I was able to do on the football field as a little kid," Sirianni said. "Whether that's pretending I'm Marcus Allen and jumping over the pile and setting the dummies up and jumping over the pile and taking a hand off. Or if it was giving a player a water bottle. I looked up to certain guys there. Obviously, I looked up to Mike Sirianni and Jay Sirianni. That was the starting quarterback and starting wide receiver.

I looked up to Pete Connelly, who was the starting fullback and halfback. I looked up to John Briggs, who is my brother's best friend and his receiver. To be able to hand them a water bottle and say -- you know, and so I have so many vivid memories about that."

I just feel bad for the kids that they didn't feel safe, maybe don't feel safe going there. So, my heart goes out to them, and my thoughts and prayers go out to them, and hopefully, they feel safe going back and playing a game that can help take us out of bad situations, not put us in bad situations."

Authorities are searching for five gunmen and a getaway driver. If you have any information you are urged to contact police.