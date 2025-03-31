Rosemont College to merge with Villanova University in multi-year transition, schools say

Rosemont College will merge with Villanova University starting in 2027, the two Catholic universities in Pennsylvania announced Monday.

Current Rosemont students will be able to finish their studies at Rosemont and receive degrees from the college during the transition period, the announcement says. The multi-year transition will begin in 2027, and students who have not completed their degrees by 2028 will have the opportunity to transfer to Villanova's College of Professional Studies to do so.

"We are committed to securing the best possible options for our students, faculty and staff and believe this merger with Villanova offers the best opportunity to ensure that the Rosemont College history and legacy endures," said Rosemont College President Jim Cawley in the announcement.

After the transition, Rosemont will be known as "Villanova University, Rosemont Campus" and will "honor the legacy of Rosemont's founders, the Society of the Holy Child Jesus," the announcement says. The chapel will be preserved, and an endowed scholarship will be created to honor the Society of the Holy Child Jesus.

"The leaders of both boards have worked to create a true partnership that recognizes the changing higher education landscape while ensuring a smooth transition for Rosemont students, faculty, staff and alumni," Maria Feeley, chair of the Rosemont College Board of Trustees, said in a statement. "Rosemont is proud to announce this next chapter, which will build on our decadeslong relationship with Villanova and preserve Rosemont's mission."

The Rev. Peter M. Donohue, Villanova's president, said in a statement, "This merger agreement represents a unique and powerful opportunity for our two institutions given our shared commitment to advancing Catholic higher education, our close physical proximity and deep alumni connections."

The merger is pending approval from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and state and federal regulators, according to the announcement.

Villanova acquired Cabrini College in Radnor last year and is revamping the campus before reopening it as "Villanova University Cabrini Campus" as early as 2026.

Founded in 1921, Rosemont College has more than 500 undergraduate students and boasts an average class size of 13, according to its website.