Cabrini University campus to close for 2 years for upgrades after Villanova takeover

By Victoria Newsome

RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) — Villanova University and Cabrini University finalized an agreement for Villanova to assume ownership of the Cabrini campus on Friday, June 28. This transition is huge for Villanova to expand their collegiate region as an end marks a new beginning.

The 67-year-old Cabrini campus will be closed for about two years to make necessary infrastructure updates and renovations, Villanova said. The university's Board of Trustees told students in an email that it was supportive of the plans and said more of the vision for Cabrini would be shared when students return to Villanova's campus this fall.

Villanova aims to enhance the property to ensure it feels like a natural extension of their existing campus and anticipates reopening the campus in Fall 2026 at the earliest.

"Starting July 1, the majority of campus will be closed to the public apart from the Upper Gulph entrance and the athletic facilities, which will be used for various local camps and other athletic activities," Villanova President Rev. Peter M. Donohue said in a news release.

With the Cabrini campus closed for the next two years, Villanova promised its community that it will continue to monitor opportunities for access as work progresses.

The newly acquired campus will be called the "Villanova University Cabrini Campus," Villanova announced.

Since last June, Villanova University has actively engaged with its community to determine the best ways to incorporate and develop the Cabrini campus to benefit students, faculty, staff and alumni. The work behind the scenes included visits to other multi-campus universities, a Villanova community survey and internal discussions.

It plans to initiate various programs that will preserve the legacy and mission of Mother Cabrini and Cabrini University.

This acquisition followed financial challenges faced by Cabrini in recent years, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Despite efforts to improve revenue streams, and changes to the leadership and academic ranks, Cabrini's operating deficit remained insurmountable," Cabrini and Villanova officials said in a joint statement last summer. "With all other possible options exhausted and having determined that they must conclude their operations, Cabrini University initiated discussions with Villanova around a plan that would preserve Cabrini's legacy and mission and honor the original intention for the Cabrini campus to promote opportunities in Catholic education."

Villanova boasts over 10,000 undergraduate, graduate and law students. Cabrini had an enrollment of over 1,600 students and continued the 2023-2024 academic year as planned, graduating its final class in May.

While many are waiting to hear the full plans for the Cabrini campus, it's both exciting and bittersweet for the Villanova and Cabrini communities, especially among the students.

As Cabrini graduated its final class in May 2024, students told CBS News Philadelphia in May of their future plans.

Junior Jason Fridge will transfer to St. Joseph's University to complete his digital communication degree, grateful for St. Joe's tuition matching and credit acceptance, yet acknowledging the uncertainty faced by teammates and underclassmen.

Fifth-year senior, Corbin Kerraghan, graduated a month ago as he expressed sadness over Cabrini's closure, citing the supportive community.

Kylie Kelce, wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and a Cabrini alumna, delivered the commencement address at Cabrini University's final undergraduate graduation ceremony.

Reflecting on the impending closure of Cabrini, Kylie Kelce became emotional.

"This was home, and this was where you found your extended family," she said. "In the next few months as the sign at the front entrance no longer reads Cabrini, and a new school moves in, know that your home still exists."