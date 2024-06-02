Second night of Roots Picnic once again wows music lovers in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park: "It was everything"

Roots Picnic 2024 wraps up with performances from Lil Wayne and other artists on Day 2 in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sunday night capped a weekend-long celebration of music, arts and culture at Roots Picnic 2024 in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.

"It was everything," Tiffany Baulkman said.

She said it was also the best birthday present she could've asked for.

Baulkman and her friends traveled all the way from Orlando, Florida, to attend the festival.

"I shed my first tears from this experience. It was amazing," she said.

And she wasn't the only one who left with a memorable experience.

Those who attended raved about performances from Philly native Jill Scott, Lil Wayne and others.

"It was a very fun experience. This was my first and only day here. And first time here. Great music. Great vibes. Good food. I'd say 9/10," Brianna Love said.

"It was a great atmosphere. It was a lot of people. I had a great time," Baskin Tomlison said.

Keisha Cowans added: "It was nice. Everything was nice. It was safe fun, we definitely had a good time. The acts were amazing."

Organizers said around 60,000 people attended the two-day festival, and attendees said it was worth every penny.