Day 1 of 2024 Roots Picnic at Fairmount Park draws massive crowd of music fans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Roots Picnic is back in Philadelphia this weekend, and music lovers could not have asked for better weather to kick off the two-day festival.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people enjoyed the music, the atmosphere, and what has become a Philly tradition.

"We feel proud about it that we see everybody come out here from West Philly, South Philly, and all over to take part in it. It's a Philadelphia tradition now and we are proud of that," said Shaun Durbin, who lives in South Philly.

The Roots Picnic took over the Mann Center in Fairmount Park with three outdoor stages.

Now in its 16th year, and founded by the legendary hip-hop group The Roots, the festival is so much more than a concert. It's a celebration of art, music, and culture.

"It's just a great energy, a real community vibe I'm just having a really good time. Super comfortable and everyone has been really positive and kind, it's a really great atmosphere," said Helen Powell, who lives in Wilmington, Delaware.

Powell and Da'Von Wilson had the right idea. They were lounging in the grass near one of the many art installations as they took in the sights and sounds and of course the food. Organizers said all the food vendors are Black-owned businesses.

"The food here is so good, the fries are amazing I'd say," said Wilson.

Grammy Award winner Lil Wayne will be the headliner on Sunday performing with The Roots. CBS News Philadelphia caught up with rapper and singer Tierra Whack before she hit the stage in front of her hometown.

"Everybody is my friend, everybody on this lineup, like, I know everybody so it's just like showing family love and support," Whack said.

The festival is sold out, so fans who couldn't make it inside fired up the grills and partied in the parking lot. That's where local muralist Shaun Durbin showed off some of his work hoping to give people a reason to smile.

"The energy is electric, technically the summer doesn't start until we have The Roots Picnic," Durbin said.

Philly native Jill Scott closed out Day 1 of the festival.

Organizers said they're expecting about 30,000 people again for Day 2 which kicks off Sunday afternoon.