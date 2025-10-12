Road closures, parking restrictions for Navy, Marine Corps 250th anniversary parade in Philadelphia

Celebrations kicked off Wednesday for the 250th birthday of the Navy and Marine Corps with a ship parade, military flyover, and other commemorative events. The festivities mark the founding of the two military branches and run through Oct. 16 for the Navy, with Marine Corps celebrations scheduled for Nov 7-11.

The celebration continues Monday — and so do the road closures. Here's what to expect:

Monday road closures

The Navy and Marine Corps 250 Parade is set to take place Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The outbound lanes of JFK Boulevard between 20th and 30th streets will close Sunday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. until around 6 p.m. as crews prepare the parade's assembly area.

The following streets will close at 5 a.m. on Monday:

20th Street between Ben Franklin Parkway and Market Street

JFK Boulevard between 18th and 30th streets

Cherry Street between 21st and 20th streets

Appletree Street between 21st and 20th streets

Cuthbert Street between 21st and 20th streets

19th Street between Arch and Market streets

The following streets will close at 8 a.m.:

3rd Street between Walnut and Race streets

4th Street between Walnut and Race streets

Arch Street between 2nd and 6th streets

Arch Street between 18th and 21st streets

Chestnut Street between 5th and 2nd streets

The following streets will be closed starting at 10 a.m. and will reopen at the end of the parade:

18th Street between Arch and Market streets

17th Street between Arch and Market streets

16th Street between Arch and Market streets

15th Street between Arch and Market streets

N. Broad Street between Arch Street and JFK Boulevard

S. Broad Street between Chestnut Street and Penn Square

13th Street between Chestnut and Arch streets

12th Street between Chestnut and Arch streets

11th Street between Chestnut and Arch streets

10th Street between Chestnut and Arch streets

9th Street between Chestnut and Arch streets

8th Street between Chestnut and Arch streets

7th Street between Chestnut and Arch streets

6th Street between Chestnut and Arch streets

5th Street between Walnut and Arch streets

4th Street between Walnut and Arch streets

3rd Street between Walnut and Arch streets

Church Street between 2nd and 3rd streets

Chestnut Street between 3rd and 6th streets

Walnut Street between 3rd and 5th streets

Filbert Street between 13th and JFK Boulevard

Parking restrictions

Parking in Center City will be limited as temporary "No Parking" zones will be posted in select areas. Parking will also be unavailable all day Monday on Ranstead Street between 5th and 4th streets.

The following streets will have temporary "No Parking" zones in effect from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday:

JFK Boulevard between 30th and 18th streets

20th Street between Ben Franklin Parkway and Market Street

19th Street between Arch and Market streets

Arch Street between 19th and 21st streets

6th Street between Chestnut and Arch streets

5th Street between Chestnut and Race streets

4th Street between Walnut and Arch streets

3rd Street between Walnut and Arch streets

Chestnut Street between 5th and 2nd streets

Walnut Street between 3rd and 6th streets

Arch Street between 2nd and 6th streets

There will be temporary "No Parking" zones on the following streets from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday:

JFK Boulevard between 19th Street and Broad Street

Juniper Street between Filbert and Market streets

Market Street between Juniper and 2nd streets

The city said drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to use public transportation.

Cancellations

Organizers have announced several changes to the Homecoming 250 weekend schedule due to severe weather expected in the Philly area.

Sunday's Military and Veteran Suicide Prevention Walk has been canceled, along with the All Veterans Reunion Picnic, out of an abundance of caution.

The Victory at Sea Concert, featuring Philly native Patti LaBelle, was originally planned for Sunday at noon at Independence Hall, but due to the severe weather, it will now be moved indoors to Temple University's Performing Arts Center.