Celebrations for 250th birthdays of U.S. Navy, Marine Corps begin in Philadelphia

It was a patriotic morning inside Philadelphia International Airport on Wednesday as celebrations officially began for the 250th birthdays of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. Both started here in Philadelphia.

Frankford native Michele White was one of several airport employees honored for their military service.

"I went in right out of high school at 17, and I felt like I did my country a good job," White, who served five years in the Navy, said.

Milton Knight, a Customs and Border Protection officer, served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years.

"It's a beautiful thing," Knight said. "Just to be recognized for your service."

Jeremy Baxter started working at PHL almost two years ago. Baxter served 24 years in the Air Force.

"I've served side by side with my brethren, multiple deployments and everything else," Baxter said, "so it's a proud moment for me to be part of this as well."

Wednesday's event kicked off a long list of celebrations in Philadelphia for the Navy's and Marine Corps' birthdays. Thursday is the Parade of Ships.

"It's going to just be a series of nonstop events starting tomorrow morning until they leave next Thursday," Homecoming 250 President George Leon said.

Military officials confirm four Navy ships will participate in the parade and will moor at locations alongside both sides of the Delaware River: Penn's Landing, the Navy Yard, the Gloucester Marine Terminal in New Jersey and the Battleship New Jersey.

"Being able to come back and to see the history for the sailors, they realize what they're really out there protecting," Rear Admiral Kenneth Blackmon, vice commander at the U.S. Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, Virginia, said.

It's an honor that these veterans still carry today in their respective fields.

"It's difficult times going on in the country and around the world," Knight said. "Our veterans and our military active duty, reserves, they're all over the world sacrificing their time and lives for our country. We just got to keep remembering that and keep them in our prayers."

Also happening over the next week or so is a concert featuring Patti LaBelle, a veterans' picnic and Blue Angels flyovers.

Here is a list of some events happening over the next week. For more, click here.

Thursday, Oct. 9

U.S. Navy ships arrive in Philadelphia, Camden and Gloucester; 10:15-10:40 a.m. — Parade of Ships on the Delaware River.

Friday, Oct. 10

10 a.m.-4 p.m. — General public tours of U.S. Navy ships in Philadelphia, Camden County and Gloucester

4-9 p.m. — Army-Navy Cup XIV at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania

7:30-8:30 p.m. — U.S. Navy band concert at the Philadelphia Art Museum

Saturday, Oct. 11

7-10 a.m. — U.S. Navy and Marine Corps 2.5-mile run

10 a.m.-4 p.m. — General public tours of U.S. Navy ships in Philadelphia, Camden County and Gloucester.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. — Navy and Marine Corps static displays at Independence National Historical Park, Independence Mall in Philadelphia.

10 a.m./12 p.m./3 p.m. — Navy and Marine Corps aviation flyovers above the Delaware River, Philadelphia and Camden. Navy-Temple football game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Sunday, Oct. 12

10 a.m.-4 p.m. — General public tours of U.S. Navy ships in Philadelphia, Camden County and Gloucester.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. — Navy and Marine Corps static displays at Independence National Historical Park, Independence Mall.

10 a.m./12 p.m./3 p.m. — Navy and Marine Corps aviation flyovers above the Delaware River, Philadelphia and Camden.

12-5 p.m. — All Veterans Reunion at Independence National Historical Park, Independence Mall.

10-11:30 a.m. — St. Mary's Mass and Commodore Barry wreath-laying ceremony.

2-3 p.m. — Navy and Coast Guard expeditionary demonstration on the Delaware River.

7-8 p.m. — Victory at Sea Concert and Fireworks with The U.S. Navy Band on Independence National Historical Park, Independence Mall.

Monday, Oct.13

8-9:30 a.m. — Flag-raising ceremony at Philadelphia City Hall.

9:30-10:30 a.m. — Thanksgiving and remembrance ceremony at historic Christ Church in Philadelphia.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. — General public tours of U.S. Navy ships in Philadelphia, Camden County and Gloucester.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. — Navy and Marine Corps static displays at Independence National Historical Park, Independence Mall.

10 a.m./12 p.m./3 p.m. — Navy and Marine Corps aviation flyovers above the Delaware River, Philadelphia and Camden.

11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Navy and Marine Corps Birthday Parade starting at JFK Boulevard and ending at Independence National Historical Park, Independence Mall.

12:30 - 2 p.m. — Navy birthday ceremony at Independence National Historical Park, Independence Mall.

Tuesday, Oct.14

10 a.m.-4 p.m. — General public tours of U.S. Navy ships in Philadelphia, Camden County and Gloucester.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. — Navy and Marine Corps static displays at Independence National Historical Park, Independence Mall.

4:30-5:30 p.m. — U.S. Marine Corps band and silent drill platoon performances at Independence National Historical Park, Independence Mall.

Wednesday, Oct. 15

10 a.m.-1 p.m. — General public tours of U.S. Navy ships in Philadelphia, Camden County and Gloucester.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. — Navy and Marine Corps static displays at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia.

4:30-5:30 p.m. — U.S. Marine Corps band and silent drill platoon performances at Independence National Historical Park, Independence Mall.

Thursday, Oct.16

U.S. Navy ships depart.