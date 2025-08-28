Philadelphia to throw "once-in-a-generation" monthslong celebration for U.S. Navy and Marines' 250th birthday

Philadelphia throwing "Homecoming 250" celebration for U.S. Navy, Marines in fall

Philadelphia throwing "Homecoming 250" celebration for U.S. Navy, Marines in fall

Philadelphia throwing "Homecoming 250" celebration for U.S. Navy, Marines in fall

Philadelphia is throwing a "once-in-a-generation" celebration to mark the 250th birthdays of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

Starting in early October, both sides of the Delaware River will host events, attracting hundreds of thousands of people, including active-duty service members, veterans and tourists.

The parade of ships will kick off everything on Oct. 9.

About a dozen vessels and Navy ships will make their way down the Delaware and dock at four locations, some on the New Jersey side of the river and others on the Pennsylvania side.

CBS News Philadelphia

Throughout the October celebrations, free ship tours will be offered to the public.

The celebration marks a full-circle moment. Philadelphia was the birthplace of both the U.S. Navy and the Marine Corps.

"We're not just commemorating history," Mayor Cherelle Parker said. "We're creating it, in essence, from daily tours of naval ships along the Delaware River to the nationally televised concert, a patriotic parade, and the thrilling Blue Angel flyovers. This will be a once-in-a-generation celebration."

"We want our nation's citizens to get to know their sea services and that this event is an opportunity for us to celebrate the history," U.S. Fleet Forces Vice Admiral John Gumbleton said, "the heritage and the legacy of the mighty warships and service members who sailed proudly at sea in times of peace, in times of uncertainty and when called upon in times of war."

Then, from Nov. 7-11, the celebrations continue with a focus on the U.S. Marine Corps' 250th anniversary.

A full list of events can be found online.