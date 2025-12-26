Road closures, parking restrictions for 2026 Philadelphia Mummers parade

The shopping and list-checking might be done, but one of Philadelphia's best known and longest-running holiday traditions is still to come — the Mummers parade.

The annual New Year's Day event, which is America's longest-running folk parade, is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year and features 10,000 participants.

The parade will be televised on WDPN-TV (MeTV2) and WFMZ-TV Channel 69 and streamed on WFMZ.com, WFMZPlus.com, Zeam.com, FrndlyTV.com, Newson.us, and LocalNow.com.

Mummers parade route

The parade starts at 9 a.m. Thursday at City Hall and will go South on Broad Street to Washington Avenue.

Mummers preparations road closures and parking restrictions

Parking restrictions for the parade start Friday.

Starting Friday: Parking is prohibited from 6 p.m. on Dec. 26 through 6 p.m. on Jan. 2, on the east curb lane of 15th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square.

Starting Saturday: Parking is prohibited from 6 p.m. on Dec. 27 through 7 a.m. on Jan. 2, on the west side of 15th Street from Arch Street to Ranstead Street.

Starting Monday: 15th Street will be closed to southbound traffic at John F. Kennedy Boulevard for equipment delivery and setup from 8 a.m. on Dec. 29 through 7 a.m. Jan. 2.

Market Street eastbound will be closed to vehicular traffic at 16th Street from 8 a.m. on Dec. 29 through 7 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Starting Tuesday: Parking is prohibited on the following streets from 4 a.m. on Dec. 30 through 6 p.m. on Jan. 1:

Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street (both sides)

John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper Street to 20th Street (both sides)

15th Street will be closed to southbound traffic at John F. Kennedy Boulevard for equipment delivery and setup from 7 a.m. on Dec. 30 through 7 a.m. Jan. 2.

Starting Wednesday: Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 15th Street to 21st Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 31. At 3 p.m., Market Street will re-open and traffic will be permitted to travel eastbound on Market Street to 15th Street and continue southbound on 15th Street.

Thursday road closures, parking restrictions for Mummers parade

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 3 a.m. on Jan. 1 through the conclusion of the parade:

15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 6 a.m. on Jan. 1 through the conclusion of the parade:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street

North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street

17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

18th Street from Ludlow Street to Race Street

19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

1500 block of Ranstead Street

1300 block of Carpenter Street

1000 block of South 13th Street

Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)

Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street

Broad Street will be closed to traffic from South Penn Square to Washington Avenue on Jan. 1 from 7 a.m. through the conclusion of the parade.

Vehicular traffic will not be permitted to cross Broad Street while the parade is in progress.

The city says drivers should allow for extra time and plan alternate routes. Officials also say drivers should not double-park.

Temporary "No Parking" zones will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 1 on both sides of street unless otherwise noted:

Broad Street from Cherry Street to Ellsworth Street

Juniper Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to East Penn Square

South/East Penn Square from 15th Street to Juniper Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street

Logan Circle (north side)

16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street

17th Street from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

18th Street from Ludlow Street to Race Street

19th Street from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

1500 block of Ranstead Street

1300 block of Carpenter Street

1000 block of South 13th Street

Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)

Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street

SEPTA changes

The city is encouraging people to use SEPTA's Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines to get to the parade. Visit SEPTA's website for details on bus detours and other alerts.

More event information

The parade route and surrounding areas are a "no-drone zone," the city says. No unmanned aircrafts or drones are permitted.

Wheelchair-accessible seating will be available on 15th Street at the north side of the performance area on a first-come, first-served basis. Other wheelchair-accessible viewing areas will be set up at 701 Broad Street (Philadelphia Fire Department House) and 901 Broad Street (High School for Creating & Performing Arts).

Tickets for the bleachers and the performances are available online from the Philadelphia Visitor Center.