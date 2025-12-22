LL Cool J to headline Philadelphia's first New Year's Eve concert on the Ben Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia is ringing in the new year with a party on the Parkway.

On Monday, Mayor Cherelle Parker announced that for the first time, the city is holding a free concert and fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in addition to New Year's Eve celebrations on the Delaware Rive waterfront.

LL Cool J and Trenton native Adam Blackstone, Philly's own DJ Jazzy Jeff and Dorothy are slated to perform at Eakins Oval starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 31.

Fireworks will begin at midnight.

Philadelphia's waterfront celebration is shaping up to be bigger than ever as well.

Instead of just one barge setting off fireworks, three barges worth of sparklers will light up the sky as the City of Brotherly Love rings in 2026 – and the nation's 250th anniversary.

Road closures and parking restrictions for New Year's Eve on the Parkway

The city has already announced a list of road closures and parking restrictions that will go into effect for the New Year's Eve concert and fireworks.

The following streets will close to vehicular traffic on Dec. 31.

Starting at 8 a.m. Dec. 31 until approximately 6 a.m. on Jan 1:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway inner lanes from 20th Street to Eakins Oval

Benjamin Franklin Parkway outbound outer lanes from 22nd Street to Eakins Oval

Eakins Oval (all lanes)

Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 31st Street

23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval

MLK Drive from Sweet Briar Drive to Eakins Oval

Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Fairmount Avenue (Kelly Drive inbound closed at Fountain Green Drive beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m.)

In effect from noon on Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1:

Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue to Fountain Green Drive

Closed from 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1:

Lemon Hill Drive

Sedgley Drive

Waterworks Drive

Poplar Drive

Additional closures that could go into effect at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and immediately reopened following the event:

Spring Garden Tunnel

I-676 Off-Ramp at 22nd Street

I-676 On-Ramp at 22nd Street

I-76 eastbound Off-Ramp at Spring Garden Street

22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

No Parking Zones: