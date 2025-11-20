Watch CBS News
Watch Live: Philadelphia Mummers Parade organizers announce plans for 2026 event

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
New Year's Day is still weeks away, but Philadelphia's Mummers are already gearing up for the annual parade along Broad Street.

The Philadelphia Mummers Parade organizers are announcing plans for the 2026 event. Watch live on CBS News Philadelphia's stream or in the player above at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Thursday morning's announcement will include information on where to see the parade in person, the title sponsor and plenty of strutting and dancing from reps of all four parade divisions.

