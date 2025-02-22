Woman killed after car reverses onto sidewalk in South Philadelphia, police say

A woman is dead after she was hit by a driver who was under the influence and reversed onto the sidewalk in South Philadelphia Saturday night, according to police.

Police responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. at the corner of 7th and Ritner streets.

Based on preliminary information uncovered so far, Inspector D F Pace with the Philadelphia Police Department said it looks as though the black F-150 was parked on the southeast corner of 7th and Ritner streets.

The truck then accelerated from the spot and hit a Nissan SUV on the opposite side of the street. Pace said it appears the car then shifted into reverse at a high rate of speed and hit a 64-year-old woman, who was walking on the sidewalk at the time.

Pace said the woman lives a mere number of feet away from the area where she was hit by the truck. The woman was rushed to Jefferson Methodist Hospital by police where she died just after 7:30 p.m., officials said.

The driver of the Ford, a 58-year-old man, also suffered significant injuries and was taken to the hospital. The man was taken into custody and arrested for driving under the influence, Pace said.