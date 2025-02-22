Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman killed after car reverses onto sidewalk in South Philadelphia, police say

By Jessica MacAulay, Tom Gardiner

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A woman is dead after she was hit by a driver who was under the influence and reversed onto the sidewalk in South Philadelphia Saturday night, according to police.

Police responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. at the corner of 7th and Ritner streets.

Based on preliminary information uncovered so far, Inspector D F Pace with the Philadelphia Police Department said it looks as though the black F-150 was parked on the southeast corner of 7th and Ritner streets. 

The truck then accelerated from the spot and hit a Nissan SUV on the opposite side of the street. Pace said it appears the car then shifted into reverse at a high rate of speed and hit a 64-year-old woman, who was walking on the sidewalk at the time.

7th-and-rittner-fatal-vehicle-vs-pedestrian-2-22-25tg-concatenated-205815-frame-6288.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Pace said the woman lives a mere number of feet away from the area where she was hit by the truck. The woman was rushed to Jefferson Methodist Hospital by police where she died just after 7:30 p.m., officials said. 

The driver of the Ford, a 58-year-old man, also suffered significant injuries and was taken to the hospital. The man was taken into custody and arrested for driving under the influence, Pace said.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.