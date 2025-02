Driver faces DUI charges after 64-year-old woman struck and killed by truck in South Philly A pickup truck jumped the sidewalk and struck and killed a woman in South Philadelphia on Saturday. It happened near the victim's home at 7th and Ritner around 7 p.m. The driver is facing DUI charges. Police say he slammed into an SUV and then put his truck in reverse and struck the woman. She was 64 years old.