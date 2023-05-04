Jury has case of ex-officer seen pepper spraying protesters on I-676 in 2020

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The fate of Richard Nicoletti, a former Philadelphia police officer charged in connection with pepper spraying a group of protesters on Interstate 676 in 2020 during the aftermath of George Floyd protests will soon be in the hands of a jury.

Video of the incident went viral in 2020. Nicoletti says he was just following orders.

This morning, the jury heard closing arguments in Nicoletti's trial, and there was palpable tension in the courtroom.

It was filled to the max with supporters from both sides, including many people in law enforcement who were there in support of Nicoletti.

Here's a look back at the video that sparked outrage around the country and beyond from June 1, 2020.

That's when then 35-year-old Nicoletti was seen on the Vine Street Expressway deploying pepper spray in the faces of kneeling people demonstrating after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The day of protests began with a peaceful rally for criminal justice and police reform at City Hall and a march through the city. Then, some of the crowd went onto I-676 during the evening rush hour.

The crowd on the highway was later broken up when the city deployed tear gas.

Thursday, a jury heard closing arguments from prosecutors and defense attorneys who argued whether or not Nicoletti's actions that were captured on camera were criminal.

"They have not presented to you anyone who said Richard Nicoletti did anything but his job," Nicoletti's defense attorney Fortunato Perri Jr. said. "He's not a criminal."

Assistant District Attorney Brian Collins had the final word and told the jury:

"We're talking about that one moment, if that use of force is immediately necessary in that moment...You know it absolutely was not."

Niccoletti faces simple assault and reckless endangerment charges.

The jury was receiving instructions and was set to begin deliberating Thursday afternoon. They could make a decision on those charges this afternoon.