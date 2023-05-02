Trial begins for ex-Philadelphia cop for pepper spraying protesters on I-676
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A trial is underway for former Philadelphia SWAT officer Richard Nicoletti. Nicoletti was seen on video pepper-spraying protesters who were holding demonstrations against racial inequities and police brutality on Interstate 676 in June 2020.
Philadelphia police guidelines state that pepper spray should not be used on people who are peacefully protesting.
Nicoletti faces multiple charges including simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.