Watch CBS News
Local News

Trial begins for ex-Philadelphia cop for pepper spraying protesters on I-676

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Trial underway for ex-Philadelphia officer who pepper sprayed protesters on I-676
Trial underway for ex-Philadelphia officer who pepper sprayed protesters on I-676 00:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A trial is underway for former Philadelphia SWAT officer Richard Nicoletti. Nicoletti was seen on video pepper-spraying protesters who were holding demonstrations against racial inequities and police brutality on Interstate 676 in June 2020.

Philadelphia police guidelines state that pepper spray should not be used on people who are peacefully protesting.

Nicoletti faces multiple charges including simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.  

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 8:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.