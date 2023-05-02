Trial begins for ex-Philadelphia cop for pepper spraying protesters on I-676

Trial underway for ex-Philadelphia officer who pepper sprayed protesters on I-676

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A trial is underway for former Philadelphia SWAT officer Richard Nicoletti. Nicoletti was seen on video pepper-spraying protesters who were holding demonstrations against racial inequities and police brutality on Interstate 676 in June 2020.

Philadelphia police guidelines state that pepper spray should not be used on people who are peacefully protesting.

Nicoletti faces multiple charges including simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.