Philadelphia reaches historic settlement with protesters tear-gassed during 2020 unrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia has reached a $9.25 million settlement with protesters who were hit with tear gas and pepper spray during the 2020 demonstrations following the murder of George Floyd.

Attorneys also described the actions of the Philadelphia Police Department as a "militaristic use of force during peaceful protests."

The attorneys and their clients made the announcement of the $9.25 million settlement at a news conference Monday morning.

Police used tear gas against demonstrators who were blocking traffic along I-676 in the spring of 2020 during protests following the police murder of George Floyd.

Philadelphia police also fired rubber bullets at some of the demonstrators.

The $9.25 million will be distributed among 350 demonstrators and their attorneys, although damages vary.

"To hold the City and the Philadelphia Police Department accountable for these brutal attacks, Kevin, Riley, Marni Jo, Michael, and I formed a team of social justice lawyers involving our four firms within days of these attacks," attorney Paul Hetznecker said. "After more than two years of intense negotiations, we are proud to be able to announce a historic settlement."

In addition, the city has agreed to spend a half-million dollars to provide counseling to them.

"I think about June 1 daily," Erin Zegar, a plaintiff, said. "It was chaos and pain like I personally have never experienced. And then after being tear-gassed, pepper sprayed, struck with rubber bullets, it was an incredible slap in the face to watch the city deny accountability over and over and over again."

"This settlement has shown me that change is possible and the system has the resources to do so," plaintiff Ed Parker said. "We just have to ensure they keep taking these steps while we transform the aspects of society that caused the conditions we protested. Peace to you if you're willing to fight for it."

Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement he hopes the settlement "will provide some healing from the harm experienced by people in their neighborhoods in West Philadelphia and during demonstrations on I-676 in 2020."

"The pain and trauma caused by a legacy of systemic racism and police brutality against Black and Brown Philadelphians is immeasurable," Kenney said in a statement.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement, "The mass demonstrations that took place in Philadelphia and across the nation in response to the murder of George Floyd were unprecedented in scope. The Philadelphia Police Department is a learning organization, and we remain dedicated to moving forward in meaningful and productive ways."

"Along with city, state, and community stakeholders," Outlaw added, "we will continue to work non-stop toward improving what we as police do to protect the first amendment rights of protestors, keep our communities and officers safe, and to ultimately prove that we are committed to a higher standard."