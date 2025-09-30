Ex-Catholic school teacher and coach in Pennsylvania indicted on federal child pornography charges

A former Catholic school teacher and coach in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, was indicted on federal child pornography charges, officials announced on Tuesday.

Richard Adamsky, 66, of Warminster, was indicted on one count of possession of child pornography and one count of receipt and attempted receipt of child porn, according to a news release.

The indictment alleges that in June 2024, Adamsky, who was a teacher and coach at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School in Warminster, knowingly received materials of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. It also alleges that he possessed two computers and flash drives with more materials of minors engaged in sexually explicit content. Officials said the content included minors under 12 years old.

Adamsky will appear in federal court on Wednesday. If convicted, he faces a maximum possible sentence of 40 years, which would include a mandatory minimum of five years in prison.

The indictment stems from Adamsky's arrest in June, when he was charged with felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office. He was placed on administrative leave after his arrest.

Adamsky, who was a coach for various boys and girls sports teams in the county, including football and track and field, taught at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School for more than 30 years. Court documents in June revealed that the former Catholic school teacher admitted to saving hundreds of sexually explicit images of children over the last four to five years.

The case was investigated by multiple forms of law enforcement, including the FBI Philadelphia's Fort Washington Resident Agency.