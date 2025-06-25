Pennsylvania teacher and coach arrested for possessing child sexual abuse material, Bucks County DA says

A Catholic school teacher and coach was arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material, Buck County officials announced.

Richard Adamsky, 65, of Warminster, is charged with felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and criminal use of a communication facility, the Bucks County district attorney's office said in a statement.

Adamsky was a teacher and coach at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School in Warminster, the DA's office said. He was a coach for various boys and girls sports teams in the county, including football and track and field.

Richard Adamsky Bucks County DA

Court documents reveal the Catholic school teacher admitted to saving hundreds of sexually explicit images of children over the last four to five years.

In March, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children "reported possible downloading or obtaining" of child pornography. That IP address eventually led to Adamsky.

Investigators with the Bucks County district attorney's office weren't notified until mid-May of the tip. Investigators executed search warrants at his Warminster home Wednesday.

Court records show Adamsky was unable to post bail and remains at the county jail.

"We know his reach is far when it comes to being in contact with children. At this juncture, we have no information to indicate hands-on perpetration of sexual offenses committed against children," Bucks County DA Jennifer Schorn said. "Now, that does not mean to suggest for any minute that we don't take the crimes that he's charged with very serious and very concerning."

The investigation is ongoing, and the DA's office asks anyone with information to call Warminster Detective Stephen Wojciechowski at 215-672-1000.

"Neither the school, nor the parish, nor the Archdiocese had any indication of alleged wrongdoing on Mr. Adamsky's part until being notified of his arrest earlier today," the Archdiocese of Philadelphia said in a statement.

Adamsky is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case, and the archdiocese is cooperating with law enforcement, the statement said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.