Rhys Hoskins returns to Philadelphia for 1st time with the Brewers. Here are 3 of his best Phillies moments.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Maybe Rhys Hoskins was your favorite Phillie, or maybe he was someone you always wanted more out of. Sometimes, he was both. Such is the life of a homegrown player who historically stormed onto the scene but never developed into the superstar some envisioned.

Hoskins was the first beacon of light when he was called up in 2017 during the dark years. He broke Boston Braves centerfielder Wally Berger's record by becoming the fastest player in MLB history to reach 17 career home runs. He was part of losing teams.

Through it all, Hoskins competed, got on base and slugged. He and his wife Jayme threw themselves into the Philadelphia community.

Then came 2022 and Hoskins found himself in the middle of the start of something special in Philadelphia. He experienced postseason baseball at Citizens Bank Park and had his moment. The Phils fell two wins shy of winning the World Series.

As quickly as Hoskins burst onto the scene, his time in Philly ended just as abruptly. Hoskins tore his ACL during a spring training game in March 2023 and missed the entire season. While he was recovering, Harper was rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Harper approached the Phillies about learning first base to fill the void left by Hoskins' injury. Harper debuted at first base in July and then in November, Philadelphia made him its full-time first baseman. Hoskins left in free agency, signing with the Brewers.

Hoskins returns to Philadelphia for the first time as an opposing player tonight when the Phillies welcome the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.

Here are three memorable moments from Hoskins' tenure in Philadelphia.

1. The Bat Spike

It was his second at-bat in his first-ever playoff game at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies were up 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning, with their NL Division Series with the Atlanta Braves tied 1-1. Braves flamethrower Spencer Strider was pitching.

Hoskins pounced on the first pitch he saw, a fastball middle-middle, sent the ball into a sea of red in left field, and then let it all out.

The years of losing. The frustrations. The 1-for-18 with six strikeouts coming into Game 3.

He crushed the ball to left field, turned to the dugout, threw his hands up in the air, and then spiked his bat.

Rhys Hoskins celebrates by spiking his bat after hitting a three-run home run against Spencer Strider #65 of the Atlanta Braves during the third inning in game three of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 14, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Hoskins' three-run homer put the Phillies up 4-0 and they never looked back. They dispatched the Braves in four games and beat the San Diego Padres in the NL Championship Series. Then they lost to the Houston Astros in six games in the World Series.

But Hoskins had his postseason moment, a highlight that has been and will continue to be replayed for as long as video survives.

2. The 34-second home run trot

On April 24, 2019, Rhys Hoskins got his revenge. One day after Mets pitcher Jacob Rhame sailed two pitches over his head at Citi Field, Hoskins dueled with Rhame again. It was the top of the ninth inning with Bryce Harper on first base and the Phillies up 4-0.

Hoskins took a one-one pitch and deposited it over the left-field wall for a two-run homer. He then flipped his bat.

But the bat flip wasn't the story.

It was his 34.23-second home run trot, which was the slowest in MLB since 2015 at the time.

New York Mets relief pitcher Jacob Rhame, right, reacts as Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP

3. Playoff beers on the Jayme Hoskins

This is a story about Rhys Hoskins returning to Philadelphia for the first time wearing enemy colors. There is a laundry list of memories from his nine years in the Phillies' organization. But Jaymee Hoskins also made an impact in the community here. According to The Athletic, Rhys and Jayme Hoskins raised more than $1 million for the Muscular Dystrophy Association during their time in Philadelphia.

Let's go back to the magical 2022 postseason run. While Rhys Hoskins was on the field at the Bank, Jayme Hoskins was in the stands watching her husband and the Phillies storm through the playoffs.

And she was also treating Phillies fans to beers on her tab. She would tweet "beers soon" and then buy fans beers.

"It's one of the more generous things you could ever do," Joseph Connolly of South Philadelphia said.