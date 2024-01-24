Former Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins agrees to contract with Milwaukee Brewers, AP source says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Former Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins and the Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a two-year contract on Tuesday night, an Associated Press source said.

The two-year contract is worth $34 million with an opt-out after the first season, according to ESPN. A person familiar with the move confirmed it to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical.

BREAKING: First baseman Rhys Hoskins and the Milwaukee Brewers are finalizing a two-year, $34 million contract with an opt-out after the first season, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 24, 2024

Hoskins, who spent the past seven seasons with the Phillies, was expected to head elsewhere this offseason after President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski announced Bryce Harper would play first base in the 2024 season.

Before reportedly signing with the Brewers, Hoskins was in close contact with the Chicago Cubs during free agency. Milwaukee won the NL Central last year with a 92-70 record before getting eliminated by Arizona in their Wild Card Series.

Hoskins will return to Citizens Bank Park for the first time with the Brewers for a three-game series from June 3 to June 5.

Hoskins missed all of the 2023 season with the Phillies after he tore his ACL during spring training. He had a slight chance to return to the Phillies if they made it to the World Series, but they were knocked out of the playoffs in the National League Championship Series by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Hoskins was beloved during his time in Philadelphia and considered a fan favorite. He was drafted by the Phillies in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB draft and saw Philadelphia's rebuild first-hand. Hoskins made his MLB debut late in the 2017 season and immediately made an impact as a rookie.

Hoskins played 667 regular season games in a Phillies uniform and smacked 148 home runs. He had batting splits of .242/.353/.492/.846 in his career.

Hoskins had plenty of memorable moments during the team's run to the NL pennant and World Series in 2022, including his bat spike after he homered off Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.