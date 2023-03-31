Watch CBS News
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins undergoes successful ACL surgery

By CBS3 Staff

We ask ACL injury expert: How long will Rhys Hoskins' recovery take?
We ask ACL injury expert: How long will Rhys Hoskins' recovery take? 01:18

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins underwent successful ACL surgery on his left knee in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, the team announced. 

The timeline for recovery is seven to nine months, according to the Phillies. Hoskins, 30, is expected to miss the season.

Hoskins tore his left ACL last week in a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers. The first baseman was carted off the field after he fell to the ground attempting to back up to play a chopper.

Hoskins, who's in the final year of his contract, had 30 home runs and 79 RBIs last season.

The Phillies lost, 11-7, in the season opener Thursday to the Texas Rangers. 

First published on March 30, 2023 / 8:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

