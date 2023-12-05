Former Philadelphia Phillie Rhys Hoskins, Chicago Cubs "remain in contact" about possible deal: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins could be heading to another team in the National League.

The Chicago Cubs and Hoskins' representatives have been in "contact on a possible free-agent deal," MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported on Tuesday.

Sources: Cubs and Rhys Hoskins’ representatives remain in contact on a possible free-agent deal.



One year and multiyear contract proposals have been discussed. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 5, 2023

Hoskins, who spent the past seven seasons with the Phillies, was expected to head elsewhere this offseason after President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski announced Bryce Harper would play first base in the 2024 season.

Hoskins missed all of the 2023 season with the Phillies after he tore his ACL during spring training. He had a slight chance to return to the Phillies if they made it to the World Series, but they were knocked out of the playoffs in the National League Championship Series by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Hoskins was beloved during his time in Philadelphia and considered a fan favorite. He was drafted by the Phillies in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB draft and saw Philadelphia's rebuild first-hand. Hoskins made his MLB debut late in the 2017 season and immediately made an impact as a rookie.

Hoskins played 667 regular season games in a Phillies uniform and smacked 148 home runs. He had batting splits of .242/.353/.492/.846 in his career.

Hoskins had plenty of memorable moments during the team's run to the NL pennant and World Series in 2022, including his bat spike after he homered off Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.

Spotrac projects Hoskins to earn a four-year, $84 million contract in free agency.