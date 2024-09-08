Here's why your dog might be having trouble sleeping | Pet Project

Reasons your dog might not be sleeping well at night | Pet Project

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A restless night for your dog likely means a restless night for you. Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson explains why your dog might have trouble sleeping, and what to do to help you both get a better night of rest.

Your dog could be restless for the same reasons you may be restless when trying to fall asleep. For example, your pet could be stressed, anxious, in pain or uncomfortable with the room's temperature.

Erickson recommends taking your dog outside to go to the bathroom before heading to bed to ensure they won't have to go during the night. Pet owners might also want to consider feeding their pups a bit earlier in the night so they have enough time to digest their food before bed.

Dogs could also become restless if they aren't being exercised enough. According to Erickson, dogs need mental and physical stimulation every single day.

Older dogs could also be suffering from "doggy dementia," or canine cognitive dysfunction, which can cause restlessness and poor sleep in older dogs.

For any continuous problems with your pet's state of rest, Erickson recommends going to your local vet to get your pup checked out.

