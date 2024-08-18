Why your dog keeps jumping on you, and how to stop the behavior | Pet Project

What it means when your dog jumps on you | Pet Project

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A nuisance behavior lots of dog owners are probably familiar with is jumping. And while dogs might not mean any harm by it, not all pet owners and their guests might appreciate having a dog jump on them.

According to Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson, a dog jumping up on you as soon as you enter the door isn't a bid for dominance. Typically it's a dog showing exuberance.

"Biologists say that dogs evolved this particular jump-on-people greeting as a ritual specifically to interact with humans," Erickson explains. With other canines, dogs can use their tails and ears to communicate. "So they communicate in various ways and developed this jumping-on-you behavior."

While jumping up is considered a normal canine greeting behavior, that doesn't mean humans always like it.

To stop dogs from jumping up when you walk in the door, Erickson recommends throwing some treats on the ground or grabbing a toy for your dog before they start jumping. "Give them the warm attention when they're sitting and being relaxed later."

According to Erickson, if you let your dog jump on you sometimes but not others, your pet can't tell the difference between when the behavior is and isn't OK.

"Just remember, if you don't want them to jump, plan something for them to do that gets them not jumping," Erickson says.

You can watch this week's full Pet Project interview with Erickson in the video player above. Stay tuned until the end to meet some animals available for adoption at the PSPCA.

If you're interested in learning more about these adoptable animals, contact the PSPCA at adoptions@pspca.org or call 215-426-6300.