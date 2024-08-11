Reasons why your dog might be panting so much | Pet Project

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Delaware Valley has had a lot of hot weather this summer, and dog owners have probably noticed their pets panting in the heat.

For dogs, panting is their way of sweating, but there are other reasons your dog might be panting that don't have to do with warm weather.

According to Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson, dogs might also pant because of stress, anxiety and fear.

"You'll also find along with the anxiety, you'll be seeing them pacing. They're hiding. They've got very clingy behavior and you'll see those signs of stress along with the panting," Erickson explains.

Dogs that are in pain will pant and they may be even panting before you notice that they've got pain symptoms, like limping or them whining, according to Erickson.

Heart and lung problems can also cause panting and increased respiration rates, aka breathing really hard and fast. Dogs that are prescribed certain medications might also pant excessively, Erickson says.

Middle-age and older dogs can also develop a condition called Cushing's Disease, which is caused by an overproduction of cortisone in by their adrenal glands. According to Erickson, if you see excessive panting, that could be an early sign of Cushing's Disease, which would need to be treated by a vet.

You can watch this week's full Pet Project interview with Erickson in the video player above. Stay tuned until the end to meet some animals available for adoption at the PSPCA.

If you're interested in learning more about these adoptable animals, contact the PSPCA at adoptions@pspca.org or call 215-426-6300.

$5 pit bull adoption continues thru Aug. 11

If you're looking to bring a four-legged friend into your home, the Pennsylvania SPCA's $5 pit bull adoption event continues thru August 11.

During Pittiefest, adoption fees for all pit bulls at the PSPCA's Philly headquarters, MLAR site and Lancaster center will be $5.