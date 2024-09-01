Here's how you can tell if your cat is struggling with pain, stress or anxiety | Pet Project

How to tell if your cat is feeling stressed out | Pet Project

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Think your cat might be having problems with pain or anxiety? Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson has the signs and symptoms that might indicate your cat is under stress.

According to Cornell Feline Health Center's CatWatch newsletter, there are more than a couple of mood indicators you will want to be aware of to know if your cat is in distress.

The symptoms vary from cat to cat, but here's how you can tell if your cat is struggling with pain, stress or anxiety.

Signs of stress: escaping, hiding, not using the litter box, being aggressive to owners or other household pets, becoming needier, resting more, having less appetite, being vigilant, startling easier

Signs of pain: vocalizing, flicking their tail, pacing, limping, may not be eating, unkempt appearance, hiding, avoiding being handled, squinted eyes, change in body posture

Signs of anxiety: dilated pupils, grooming excessively, crouching ears low and back, hiding, walking with lowered body position

Erickson advises pet owners who see their cat exhibiting any of these signs to make note of it. If the behaviors continue, contact your vet.

